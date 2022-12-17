AMD FSR Now With Up To 230 Games Support, 101 Games Shipping With FSR 2 Already

Last May, AMD released the new AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2, which advanced upscaling for AMD and the company's graphics technology and hardware. On December 15, 2022, the company announced that 101 games are now supporting AMD FSR 2, which, combined with AMD FSR 1, brings the library of AMD FSR-compatible games to 230 titles.

AMD publishes an updated list of AMD FSR 2 game titles, bringing the number of compatible titles just shy of rival NVIDIA

The company posted an updated list of the games as of December 14, 2022, which will be supported by the revised AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.

Some of these titles already utilize AMD FSR 1, and this list is subject to change depending on some releases.

At the same time, NVIDIA confirmed that their upscaling technology, NVIDIA DLSS 3, is available in 250 games and is supported by the newest generation of NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards. AMD will update the company's current upscaler to FSR 3 but is not anticipated until 2023.

In May 2022, we released FSR 2, which has seen adoption skyrocket. Now, there are 230 #FSR supported games, with 101 having FSR 2. In 2023, we are excited for continued collaboration with talented developers implementing FSR across a variety of platforms. https://t.co/WGUyoRzqcx pic.twitter.com/Xs44qoro1k — AMD Radeon (@amdradeon) December 15, 2022

AMD also revealed that UL's 3DMark, the widely used graphics benchmarking software, will see an update that will include a new Feature Test for FSR 2.2, allowing users to test every upscaling quality profile from the company. UL's 3DMark software already features Intel XeSS feature tests and all generations of NVIDIA DLSS feature tests. Both companies have updated their list fairly regularly, with NVIDIA introducing updates monthly.

News Sources: AMD 3D Mark announcement, AMD FSR 2 game list