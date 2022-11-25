Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales v1.1122.0.0 PC Update Introduces Ray Tracing, Performance Improvements

A new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales update is now live on PC, introducing ray tracing and performance improvements, and more.

The v1.1122.0.0 update brings, according to the official patch notes, various visual improvements to ray traced shadows, improved cutscene performance, and more.

Various visual improvements to ray-traced shadows.

Improved quality of certain objects in ray-traced reflections.

Adjusted lighting in cutscenes to match the original game.

Improved cutscene performance.

Addressed a bug that could cause image corruption on Intel ARC GPUs when using Dynamic Resolution Scaling.

Stability improvements and optimizations.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched this month on PC, and it's another extremely solid port coming with tons of PC-exclusive features such as NVIDIA DLSS3 support, as highlighted by Alessio in his piece.

With Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC, Sony confirms its commitment to the platform. It's the latest in a series of great ports that deliver the definitive version of a great game, providing enhanced visuals (including Ultrawide support), amazing granularity for tweaking all kinds of settings, and even full support for the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide.

The Rise of Miles Morales

Miles Morales discovers explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker. Master his unique, bio-electric venom blast attacks and covert camouflage power alongside spectacular web-slinging acrobatics, gadgets and skills.

A War for Power

A war for control of Marvel’s New York has broken out between a devious energy corporation and a high-tech criminal army. With his new home at the heart of the battle, Miles must learn the cost of becoming a hero and decide what he must sacrifice for the greater good.

A Vibrant New Home

Traverse the snowy streets of his new, vibrant, and bustling neighborhood as Miles searches for a sense of belonging. When the lines blur between his personal and crime-fighting lives, he discovers who he can trust, and what it feels like to truly be home.