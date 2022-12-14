SCUM Developer Gamepires Has Been Acquired By RuneScape Publisher Jagex

Gamepires, the Croatian development studio behind the multiplayer open-world survival game SCUM now available on Steam, has been acquired by Jagex, the publisher of RuneScape, among other titles.

As detailed in a new press release that was sent out today, Jagex will use its expertise in community-driven games and its platform as an international publisher to turn SCUM into a leading open-world survival game.

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell commented on the acquisition of the developer of SCUM, saying that the publisher fully believes in the developer's vision.

"Building game communities is the lifeblood of what we do at Jagex, and this shared passion is why we're delighted to welcome Gamepires into the fold. We believe in the vision of Tomislav, Andrej and their talented team who've built an impressive open-world survival game, cultivated a highly engaged community and grown a strong profitable business. With our backing and the support of our Jagex Partners publishing team, together we will make SCUM an even greater global success."

SCUM Creative Director and co-founder of Gamepires Tomislav Pongrac also commented on the acquisition, saying that partnering with Jagex will give the team the opportunity to bring their game to the next level.

“Partnering with Jagex provides us the opportunity to take SCUM to the next level. Jagex’s world-class reputation as a company where players drive game development matches our ethos and will help us grow as entrepreneurs and as a studio. We’re extremely excited to see how we can build on everything we’ve achieved with SCUM so far and take the game to its full potential.”

SCUM launched back in 2018 on Steam as an Early Access title and has quickly become a hit thanks to some very unique features like an unusual crafting system and a very deep simulation system. More information on the game can be found on its Steam store page.

SCUM aims to evolve the multiplayer open-world survival game with unprecedented levels of character customization, control and progression, where knowledge and skills are the ultimate weapons for long-term survival. Combining the methodical planning and management of hardcore survival with optional PvP ‘network events’ available to everyone at anytime, SCUM strikes a unique balance between complex simulation and intense action in the next generation of survival game.