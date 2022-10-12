Scorn Won’t be the First Game to Support PC DirectStorage After All Say Devs

Earlier this year Microsoft released the DirectStorage API for PC, potentially allowing developers to stream more efficiently from SSDs and reduce CPU overhead. Unfortunately, no game has actually made use of the technology on PC yet. Recently, the developers of the PC and Xbox Series X/S console-exclusive horror game Scorn seemed to confirm on Twitter that the game would support DirectStorage on PC, which would make them the first game to do so.

Well, unfortunately, it seems that was a false alarm. The Scorn Twitter page has since deleted their confirmation of PC DirectStorage support and made clear that the tech is only being used on Xbox.

There was a misunderstanding on my behalf and I made an error on my response here. To confirm, Direct Storage is only available via Xbox! I apologise for the confusion. — Scorn (@scorn_game) October 12, 2022

With the makers of Scorn walking back their claim, Square Enix’s Forspoken is now likely the first game that will make use of DirectStorage on PC. The action-RPG is expected to launch in January of 2023.

Scorn won’t support DirectStorage on PC, but the H.R. Giger-inspired horror game is still likely worth your time. Here’s the game’s official description…

“Scorn is an atmospheric first-person horror adventure game set in a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry. It is designed around the idea of "being thrown into the world". Isolated and lost inside this dream-like world, you will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion. The unsettling environment is a character itself. Every location contains its own theme (story), puzzles and characters that are integral in creating a cohesive world. Throughout the game you will open up new areas, acquire different skill sets, weapons, various items and try to comprehend the sights presented to you.”

Cohesive "Lived-In" World - Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in. But keep your eyes open - the game won’t show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels.

- Scorn takes place in an open-ended world with different interconnected regions. Each region is a maze-like structure with various rooms and paths to discover. All the storytelling happens in-game, with no cut-scenes to distract you from the grisly reality of the living, breathing world you’re in. But keep your eyes open - the game won’t show you any sympathy if you miss something important on your uneasy travels. Full-Body Awareness - Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character’s body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic - objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls, etc.

- Players will experience better immersion being aware of the character’s body and movement. Interaction with the world is realistic - objects are picked up with your hands (instead of just floating in midair), machines and instruments are operated by grabbing the controls, etc. Inventory and Ammo Management - Your loadout is defined and limited. This plays a big role in keeping the player in an even greater state of awareness throughout the whole game. Players will have to think about when to fight and when to take cover and how their actions affect the world around them. Different play styles will be needed to advance.

Scorn slithers onto PC and Xbox Series X/S on October 14.