The Witcher 3 Next-Gen PC Crashing Issues, Low Ray Tracing Performance On Intel GPUs Are Being Looked Into

The Witcher 3 next-gen comes with plenty of new features that improve the experience considerably, but also some issues that make it difficult for certain users to enjoy the latest version of the open-world game by CD Projekt Red. Thankfully, the developer is already working on solving some of the issues.

In a post on its Official Forums, the Polish developer shared a list of issues it is currently looking into, such as crashing issues on PC, Origin users being unable to download the update, low ray tracing performance on Intel GPUs and the PlayStation 5 versions of the expansions being unavailable in some regions.

We appreciate every bit of feedback on The Next-Gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt you send our way! Please keep it coming while we work on addressing reported issues.

Here is the list of reported problems that we're currently investigating:

Game crashes on PC

Players who own the game on Origin are unable to update the game

Low Ray Tracing performance on Intel GPUs.

PlayStation 5 version of the expansions are unavailable in some regions

CD Projekt Red also suggests players having performance issues with the PC version of The Witcher 3 switch to the DirectX 11 version or roll back to a previous version of the game. Older versions of the game are not actively supported, however.

The Witcher 3 next-gen is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, introducing new visual improvements, gameplay and quality-of-life enhancements, and much more. You can learn more about the update by checking out Alessio's piece.

The free The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update is finally here, at last, featuring a host of quality-of-life and gameplay improvements in addition to all the technical enhancements. On PC, players can enjoy a brand new Ultra+ graphics preset. Then, on top of that, they can enable four ray traced effects: global illumination, ambient occlusion, shadows and reflections, with the latter two unavailable on consoles.

With everything turned on, the game looks absolutely fantastic. Granted, it had a great base to begin with, but the textures are clearly higher quality here (partly thanks to the integrated mods), and the draw distance is massively improved, just like the accuracy and sharpness of reflections and shadows. The star of the show is the ray traced global illumination, though, which elevates the game's lighting to new heights.