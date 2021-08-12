Frostpunk 2 Announced by 11-Bit Studios for PC

11-Bit Studios has announced a sequel to the BAFTA-nominated society survival game Frostpunk. This game is actually going to be set 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard storm that happened at the end of the first game. Now, with Earth becoming overwhelmed by a neverending frost and a harsh, icy climate, humanity has progressed from coal-burning to a new important resource being oil.

The Frostpunk 2 trailer can be viewed below.

You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis at the time where the age of oil begins. After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what’s left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction.

Of course, this doesn't come without its challenges. Society's expansion and survival will have its cost as demands and expectations of various factions will raise tensions and evoke conflicts. The world continues to get colder and bigger threats arise. You, as the leader, will be tasked to keep your community together, driven, and more importantly, ready to face difficult and unavoidable sacrifices.

Jakub Stokalski, the Co-director of Frostpunk 2, had this to say about the grander vision of the game:

What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk. With a still-growing team of nearly 70 people, we have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, and the quality of UX, but our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel. What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, the freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit - and reap the consequences. Frostpunk 2 builds on the conflicts of its predecessor - survival vs human values, life vs the arctic frost. But most importantly, it adds a new layer that is present in many aspects of the game - be it politics, society or technological progress - the conflict between humans and their nature.

To celebrate the announcement of Frostpunk 2, the first game is currently free to try on Steam from August 12 to 16. So, you can immerse yourself in the apocalyptic world of Frostpunk over the weekend before facing the post-apocalypsis and the Age of Oil.