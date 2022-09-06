Menu
Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Update Adds Official FSR 2.0 Support

Nathan Birch
Sep 6, 2022
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 may be almost 4 years old, but it remains one of the best-looking games on the market, and still fairly demanding if you want to play it at top settings on PC. That said, there’s now a new official option for those who want to squeeze more RDR2 performance out of their rigs, as they game now officially supports FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0. There was actually already a fan mod that added support for the open-source FSR 2.0 to RDR2, but for those who don’t want to mess around with their game’s code, you can now just download an official patch. RDR2 also officially supports NVIDIA's competing DLSS tech.

Here’s the secton of the Red Dead Redemption 2 ver. 1.31 patch notes specifically dedicated to new PC features (the game is also getting Reflex support and improved temporal anti-aliasing).

  • Reflex has been implemented to reduce lag on gamepad only (this does not apply to those playing with mouse & keyboard input)
  • Improvements have been made to Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA)
  • AMD FidelityX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 has been implemented

Additionally, the following new content and features have been added to both PC and consoles…

  • Players can now launch Telegrams from both the Player Menu and the Camp
  • A link to the credits has been added to the Pause Menu
  • Three new Hardcore Co-op Telegrams have been added to Red Dead Online:
    • In Bad Faith (1-4 Players) - Capture the 7th Generation members and bring them to Skelding’s man
    • Strong Medicine (1-4 Players) - Steal the 7th Generation supplies and bring them to Skelding’s man
    • Sow and Reap (1-4 Players) - Find the 7th Generation leader, bring him to Skelding’s man
  • One new location added to three existing Telegram Missions in Red Dead Online:
    • A One-Horse Deal
    • Rich Pickings
    • Outrider
  • Four new locations added to two existing Showdown Modes in Red Dead Online:
    • Hostile Territory
    • Sport of Kings

Rockstar has indicated they plan to wind down support for Red Dead Online, and it seems likely next-gen console versions of RDR2 are never coming, so it’s good to see at least some support is still being offered. Red Dead Redemption 2 ver. 1.31 also includes the usual array of bug fixes and small tweaks – if you want to read up on them, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes, right here.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

