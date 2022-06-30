Stuntfest – World Tour Is a Racing/Crashing Game Due This Year on PC

Remember the Stuntfest leak from last month? Today, THQ Nordic has finally made everything official with the announcement of Stuntfest - World Tour. However, it seems like the game has been developed by Pow Wow Entertainment (acquired two years ago by the Embracer Group) instead of Bugbear as per that leak.

Stuntfest - World Tour will launch later this year on PC. Keep reading for all the official details shared today alongside the announcement trailer.

