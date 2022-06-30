Stuntfest – World Tour Is a Racing/Crashing Game Due This Year on PC
Remember the Stuntfest leak from last month? Today, THQ Nordic has finally made everything official with the announcement of Stuntfest - World Tour. However, it seems like the game has been developed by Pow Wow Entertainment (acquired two years ago by the Embracer Group) instead of Bugbear as per that leak.
Stuntfest - World Tour will launch later this year on PC. Keep reading for all the official details shared today alongside the announcement trailer.
Stuntfest - World Tour combines racing, crashing, and destruction with a unique aimed ejection mechanism. 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various nerve-wrecking game modes. The goal? To shine on stage and become the winner of the festival! Characters turn into living bullets, ejected out of the vehicles, and catapulted hundreds of meters through the air. The players maintain control when maneuvering their character while hurtling over vast distances and after crashing through huge obstacles. Up in the air, the players can take advantage of quirky gadgets to reach secret shortcuts and turn the tables at the last second. And the best part: Recover after a high jump and dive back into the next vehicle on the road!
Need a break from the action? Meet up and fool around in the Stuntfest - World Tour arena, a vast festival area where you can flex your reflexes and surround yourself with other kindred stunt buddies. Use the pit in the backstage area to upgrade and customize your car or character and become the next champion of the insane Stuntshow tournament!
Stuntfest - World Tour Features
- Dive right into the crazy action circus of the global phenomenon "Stuntfest"! This destructive stunt royale is no place for weak bones! Grab your stunt car and battle against other players in adrenaline-loaded competitions. Show off your spectacular tricks - race, wreck and bounce with style. What are you waiting for? The show is about to start, see you there!
- A wild selection of the gutsiest competitions - from crash derby to a head-on-head glider race!
- Customizable and upgradable vehicles - Your favorite is ready to be discovered!
- Shoot for the stars! Eject from the car at the perfect moment to get ahead or for a surprise comeback.
- Compete in the all-new trending extreme action sport. Become the next champion of the insane Stuntshow tournament!
- From a punkster granny to a famous streamer - choose your favorite character and make it your own through various skins!
