The Uncharted Series Is Being Rebooted; Naughty Dog Will Initially Assist Development – Rumor

The Uncharted is being rebooted, and the development of the next entry in the series will be handled by a studio other than Naughty Dog, a new report revealed today.

As posted on Theleak.co, two indipendent sources revealed that the series created by Naughty Dog is being rebooted, and the development will be handled by an unknown studio. The series' creator will still be somewhat involved in the creation of the new entry in the series, as Naughty Dog will initially assist the new studio. As the development of the game is still in the early stages quite early, we will liekly not hear much about it for quite some time.

Theleak.co doesn't have a proper track record when it comes to gaming leaks, but there may be some truth behind the rebooting of the Uncharted series, as reliable insider Tom Henderson confirmed on Insider Gaming that he heard some rumblings about the series in the past but was not able to corroborate today's report. As such, we need to take everything with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy are the latest entries in the series, both available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. The PC version is definitely the best way to enjoy Naughty Dog's excellent action-adventure titles, as highlighted by Alessio in his piece:

Considering that the PS5 version asks users to choose between 4K@30FPS, 1440P@60FPS, and 1080p@120FPS, it is obvious that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC is the definitive version. In fact, there is enough performance headroom that ray tracing would have been a great addition, though it was probably out of the scope of this port project.

Speaking of the visuals, both games can still look amazing even several years after the original launch. That's mostly thanks to the incredible artistry of Naughty Dog, which is prominently displayed during interior scenes and dialogues, with state-of-the-art facial animations and lip sync. Exteriors, however, sometimes show a bit of their true age compared to more recent titles.