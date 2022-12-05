Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered First-Person Mod Out Now on PC

Modder jedijosh920 has just released the Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered first-person mod for PC we covered two months ago. The mod is currently only available to jedijosh920's Patreon supporters, though the following disclaimer suggests it'll be eventually released for free.

All of my released items are FREE. Exclusives are meant to be Early Access or Unreleased, and may be released in the future. You are a Patron to help support the channel and my future creations. All exclusives do not touch or modify any game assets or game files, they use my own personal code and are universal.

Indeed, there are other Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC mods released for free by jedijosh920, such as:

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Modding Tool - Allows you to extract and replace any asset in the game's asset archives. It's the foundation of creating and installing mods, having an easy to use mod file system where users can create and share their mods and also install them.

Marvel's Spider-Man PC Miles Morales Suit Mod - This replaces Spider-Man's Advanced Suit with Miles Morales Suit. This is a leftover model from when they were developing a multiplayer game mode.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC Script Hook - Allows you to install and use Script Mods! They can call game functions, interact with the game's engine, and much more. Simply, it lets you inject scripts into the game. It also includes SDK for developers.

Swing Mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC - Allows you to change the swing speed with a simple menu interface! With this script mod, you can now actually swing as fast and launch as high as the final swing endings in the Spider-Man movies, making you the best webslinger in the Spider-Verse.

Debug Menu - Restores various functions from the stripped debug menu and allows you to use them. Includes health options and reload options (checkpoint loader that lets you load any level or checkpoint in the game).

Spider-Man Does Kill - Ever hear of "Spider-Man doesn't kill"? Well, with this mod...now he does! Throw enemies off buildings without any consequences.

By the way, the modder also experimented with implementing first-person in Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales. It seems likely that a mod will soon pop up for that game, too. Meanwhile, there's already a Batman Arkham-like camera mod available.