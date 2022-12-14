Hogwarts Legacy Showcases its Impressive Open World, Flying, Room of Requirement, and More

As you would expect, Hogwarts Legacy largely focuses on the titular school, but developer Avalanche Software have always promised there will also be a full open-world surrounding Hogwarts itself. We’ve seen very little of this open world until now, but today it was finally revealed via a new gameplay showcase, and it’s looking impressive.

Hogwarts Legacy essentially looks like a fantasy Red Dead Redemption 2 when out in the open world, offering a very high level of detail and some impressive lighting. Of course, unlike RDR2, you can soar over these pretty landscapes on your broom or various mounts, like the hippogriff shown in the new footage. It looks like there will be plenty to do in the open world, with multiple hamlets, challenges, and secrets dotting the map. In addition to a peek at the open world, we get to see a Dark Arts Battle Arena and some of the customization options you’ll have for your own personal Room of Requirement. You can check it all out for yourself, below.

While controversy continues to swirl around the Harry Potter franchise and its creator J.K. Rowling, it’s hard to deny the ambition of Avalanche Software. Completely setting aside the franchise and its trappings, this just looks like a good open-world RPG. You can check out more gameplay showcasing Hogwarts itself, right here. Here’s the game’s official description…

"Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. You’re a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it."

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on February 10, 2023, Xbox One and PS4 on April 4, and Nintendo Switch on July 25.