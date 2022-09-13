Menu
Lies of P, the Pinocchio-Inspired Soulslike, Got 40 Minutes of Director’s Cut Gameplay

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 13, 2022
Lies of P

One of the most acclaimed titles showcased at Gamescom 2022 was certainly Lies of P, the Soulslike game in development at NEOWIZ's Round 8 Studio. Lies of P was declared the Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game, the Best Action Adventure Game, and the Best Role Playing Game in the recent German show.

Indeed, it does look like the most promising Soulslike title in a long time. If you're among those who share this opinion, you'll be glad to know that NEOWIZ published around forty minutes of new 4K gameplay footage. You can check out the videos below.

Lies of P will support AMD FSR 2.0 on PC, and we already know its system requirements. The game will also be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X; there's no concrete date yet, though.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors.
Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story.
Guide Pinocchio and experience his unrelenting journey to become human.

A Dark Fairytale Retold

The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals. Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds.

Visual Concept

The city of Krat was inspired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.

'Lying' Quests and Multiple Endings

Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

Weapon-Making System

You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.

Special Skill System

With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features.

