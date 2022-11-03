AMD Unveils FSR 3 With Fluid Motion Frame Technology, Double The FPS In Games Versus FSR 2 & Launch in 2023

AMD has officially announced its next-generation FiedlityFX Super Resolution technology known as FSR 3 which comes with Fluid Motion Frame Tech.

AMD FSR 3 Official, Comes With Fluid Motion Frame Technology With Double The Gaming Performance, Launching In 2023

AMD FSR 3 is said to combine the best temporal super-resolution technology and the brand new Fluid Motion Frame technology that delivers more FPS in games by increasing performance when games are run with heavily demanding settings. The technology is set to launch in 2023 in various games and applications.

In terms of performance, AMD's FSR 3 will deliver up to twice the performance increase over FSR 2 at 4K resolution. AMD was shown running a demo of Unreal Engine 5 where the FPS jumped from 60 FPS (FSR 2) to 112 FPS (FSR 3). Currently, there's no word on the modes and how Fluid Motion Frame technology would work but the company is expected to reveal more details in the coming weeks.

Additionally, AMD also showcased a demo of Beckoning, a short film that Sava Zivkovic & his team were able to create with FSR 3 in just four months. The demo showcased was running smooth and showcased great visuals while running Unreal Engine 5.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2 – FSR is now available and upcoming in 216 games, and the next iteration of the popular FSR temporal upscaling technology, FSR 2.2, features enhancements that are designed to improve visual quality. It is expected to be available in the first title on November 8, 2022, Forza Horizon 5. It will also be available to game developers soon at GPUOpen.com.

AMD FSR 3 – AMD plans to release a new version of AMD FSR featuring AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology in 2023, expected to deliver up to 2X more FPS compared to AMD FSR 2 in select games.

AMD has also announced a new technology that will come to its software suite known as HYPR-RX. The tech will give gamers a one-click solution for faster frame rates and lower latency. A demo was shown with Dying Light 2 where an FPS improvement of 85% with 1/3rd of the latency was seen. It can also be seen in the comparison slide that with HYPR-RX off, you'd get around 90 FPS (30ms) but with the tech-enabled, you'd end up with 166 FPS (11ms). Like FSR 3, HYPR-RX is expected to come to gamers in the first half of 2023.

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX & Radeon RX 7900 XT "RDNA 3" graphics cards will be amongst the first products to feature support for the FSR 3. The cards launch a bit earlier than FSR 3 in December.