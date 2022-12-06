Dead Island 2 Drops a Gruesome New Trailer, Pre-Order and Special Edition Details Revealed

Dead Island 2 recently suffered yet another delay, but it seems the game’s new spring 2023 release date is locked in, as pre-orders for the game are now open. Publisher Deep Silver has also released a particularly-gruesome new trailer, which shows off some of the game’s zombies, weapons, and the disgusting things that happen when the two meet. Check it out for yourself, below.

Well, it’s certainly not subtle! In a rather unexpected feature, you can also use Amazon Alexa to control certain aspects of the game, including weapon selection and zombie goading with your voice. Here’s a slightly wacky demonstration of that.

Meanwhile, there are at least six different versions of Dead Island 2 available, ranging from the standard $70 base edition, to the $100 Hell-A Edition and $120 Gold Edition, which both include an Expansion Pass (which we don’t know the contents of yet).

Pulp Edition – GameStop Exclusive ($70)

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack

Hell-A Edition – Physical ($100)

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1 & 2

Expansion Pass

Steelbook plus physical items

Deluxe Edition – Digital ($100)

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1 & 2

Gold Edition – Digital ($120)

Base Game

Pre-Order Bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1 & 2

Expansion Pass

In a unique move, Deep Silver is also offering a resin statue of the type that would usually be part of an ultra-expensive collector’s edition, but instead they’re simply selling it on its own via their store for 120 euros.

Dead Island 2 shambles onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on April 28, 2023.