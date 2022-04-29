Deep Rock Galactic Gets DLSS and FSR Support with Season 2

The space dwarves featured in Deep Rock Galactic can now run at far higher frame rates thanks to the newly added support for the NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) image reconstruction techniques on PC.

The additions are only part of the latest Deep Rock Galactic update that activated Season 2: Rival Escalation on PC (consoles will get the new season on May 5th).

Microsoft Flight Simulator Is Getting AMD FSR 2.0 and DLSS Support Is Almost Completed; Player Numbers Are Much Higher Than Last Year

SEASON EVENT: RIVAL SIGNAL ----------------------------

Rivals are setting up new communications equipment, which must be shut down! In the all-new RIVAL SIGNAL Season Event, you must interrupt the operation of the Rival Communications Router, hack its Antenna Nodes and shut it down before the timer runs out and the entire thing discharges a lethal energy blast! Timing and precision will be of the essence if you want to obtain the Data Cell stored inside the Router! NEW WARNING: RIVAL PRESENCE ----------------------------

Hordes of Rival robots are clustering in the caves, seemingly just waiting to spring on anything carrying the DRG insignia. Some will likely see this as a welcome distraction from the usual teeth and claws of the Glyphids, but Management still doesn’t recommend underestimating these cybertronic abominations. NEW ENEMY: RIVAL NEMESIS ----------------------------

ScanCom has been picking up new readings in the caves, and disturbing rumours have started trickling in from the surface. Our Rivals have unleashed something down there, something specifically designed to lure you in, hunt you down, and terminate you with extreme prejudice. Beware, Miners - the Rival Nemesis is on the prowl.

Deep Rock Galactic has enjoyed great success as an indie game, reaching over three million units sold as of last November. When it first came out nearly two years ago, it earned an 8 out of 10 score on Wccftech.

Deep Rock Galactic features everything a first-person shooter needs to be great: excellent mission variety and character design, an engaging gameplay loop, smooth co-op and huge amount of content. New players will feel a little overwhelmed by the various customization options, but those willing to invest time in learning all of the gameplay systems will find an extremely polished experience that will keep them engaged for a very long time. These dwarves are a little rowdy, but they are tough, and they are here to stay.

The setting created by Danish studio Ghost Ship Games became so popular that a board game recently got funded on Kickstarter with over two million and a half US dollars in pledges, over ten times the minimum goal.