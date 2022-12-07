Genshin Impact 3.3 Launches, Adding Scaramouche, Faruzan, a Collectible Card Game, More

HoyoVerse detailed its contents late last month, and leakers revealed most of what to expect even earlier, and now Genshin Impact 3.3 is in players’ hands. The update includes the long-teased 5-star Anemo catalyst-user Scaramouche (aka the Wanderer), and the 4-star Anemo bow-wielder Faruzan. The update also continues the game’s main storyline, introduces a new collectible card game, adds new weapons, and more. You can check out the Wanderer in action, below.

And here’s a trailer for Faruzan.

Here are the important stuff being added to Genshin Impact with update 3.3…

New Characters

Wanderer/Scaramouche (5-Star)

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Catalyst

A wayfaring figure whose identity is a mystery. He dresses like a mountain ascetic, but he certainly does not act the part

Elemental Skill “Hanega: Song of the Wind” - Deals AoE Anemo DMG before leaping into the air and entering the Windfavored state. In this state, the Wanderer is unable to use Plunging Attacks, and his Normal and Charged Attacks are converted to Kuugo: Fushoudan and Kuugo: Toufukai. The DMG they deal and their AoE will be increased, and their DMG will be considered Normal and Charged Attack DMG respectively. The Wanderer will hover persistently during this time. Consume Kuugoryoku Points to maintain this hovering state, move and sprint mid-air, and increase hovering height. Running out of Kuugoryoku Points or casting the Elemental Skill again while in this state will end the Windfavored state.

Elemental Burst “Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays” - Deals multiple instances of AoE Anemo DMG. If the character is in the Windfavored state due to the skill “Hanega: Song of the Wind,” Windfavored state will end after casting.

Faruzan (4-Star)

Element: Anemo

Weapon: Bow

A researcher from “one hundred years ago.” She enjoys self-identifying as everyone’s senior, and has significant knowledge of ancient scripts and machines of all kinds.

Elemental Skill “Wind Realm of Nasamjnin” - Deploys a polyhedron that deals AoE Anemo DMG to nearby opponents. She will also enter the Manifest Gale state. While in the Manifest Gale state, Faruzan’s next fully charged shot will consume this state and will become a Hurricane Arrow that contains high-pressure currents. This arrow deals Anemo DMG based on the DMG of a fully charged Aimed Shot from “Normal Attack: Parthian Shot.” The Hurricane Arrow will apply a Pressurized Collapse effect to the opponent or character hit. This effect will be removed after a short delay, creating a vortex that deals AoE Anemo DMG and pulls nearby objects and opponents in. If the Hurricane Arrow does not hit any opponent or character, it will create a Pressurized Collapse effect at its point of impact.

Elemental Burst “The Wind’s Secret Ways” - Deploys a Dazzling Polyhedron that unleashes a Whirlwind Pulse and deals AoE Anemo DMG. While the Dazzling Polyhedron persists, it will continuously move along a triangular path. Once it reaches each corner of that triangular path, it will unleash 1 more Whirlwind Pulse. When the Whirlwind Pulse is unleashed, it will apply Perfidious Wind’s Bale to nearby opponents, decreasing their Anemo RES. The Whirlwind Pulse will also apply Prayerful Wind’s Benefit to all nearby party members when it is unleashed, granting them an Anemo DMG Bonus.

New Location

Domain of Blessing: City of Gold

This stronghold, once protected by seven mighty battlements, crumbled overnight when King Deshret fell and an age of chaos ensued. Where gold-eyed warriors once stood guard over watchtowers of gilded luster, now, only a desiccated temple built upon sundered rocks remains, more akin to a tomb for an age of radiance long lost.

Main Story

New Archon Quest

Archon Quest Interlude Chapter: Act III “Inversion of Genesis”

Quest Unlock Criteria:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above.

Complete Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

Complete Kaedehara Kazuha’s Story Quest: Acer Palmatum Chapter – Act I “A Strange and Friendless Road.”

New Gameplay

Genius Invokation Tabletop Card Game

Genius Invokation TCG is a tightly-paced, heart-stopping tabletop card dueling game. Join as a “Genius Invokation TCG” player, collect cards, build your deck, and go toe-to-toe with opponents at the table!

New Weapons

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance (5-Star Catalyst) - Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs.

(5-Star Catalyst) - Normal Attack SPD is increased by 10%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s. After this character hits an opponent with a Normal Attack during this duration, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 9.6%. This increase can be triggered once every 0.3s. The maximum Normal Attack DMG increase per single duration of the overall effect is 48%. The effect will be removed when the wielder leaves the field, and using the Elemental Skill again will reset all DMG buffs. Toukabou Shigure (4-Star Sword) - After an attack hits opponents, it will inflict an instance of Cursed Parasol upon one of them for 10s. This effect can be triggered once every 15s. If this opponent is taken out during Cursed Parasol’s duration, Cursed Parasol’s CD will be refreshed immediately. The character wielding this weapon will deal 16% more DMG to the opponent affected by Cursed Parasol.

Of course, Genshin Impact 3.3 also offers the usual array of smaller tweaks and bug fixes. You can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

Genshin Impact can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices. As mentioned, version 3.3 is available now.