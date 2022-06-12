The Invincible Gets Gameplay Premiere at PC Gaming Show, Will Be Published by 11 bit Studios

During the PC Gaming Show, Starward Industries debuted the first gameplay showcase for its debut title The Invincible, which we previously covered with an exclusive interview with the developers.

Additionally, the Polish game developer announced its partnership with another renowned Polish game company, 11 bit studios (This War of Mine, Frostpunk), which will publish The Invincible. Marek Ziemak, External Development Director at 11 bit studios, stated:

When many of us were teenagers, Lem gave us a vision of the future that felt surreal. And as a reader, I couldn’t imagine the world of The Invincible being more tangible than the one portrayed in the game. As a Polish publisher on a mission to showcase meaningful entertainment, we couldn’t pass by the opportunity to take on a game based on such an important piece of Polish cultural heritage as Lem’s book.

The Unreal Engine 5 powered game The Invincible is set to launch at some point in 2023 for PC (Steam, GoG, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.