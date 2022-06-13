Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed Gets New Demo on Steam

The Summer Game Fest celebration continues with tons of news, previews, and discussions. This time, we're going to focus on a particular gift that THQ Nordic gave the gaming community as a new demo for Destroy All Humans 2 was made available. This new demo will be available exclusively on Steam as part of the Summer Game Fest.

So, what's the demo about? The Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed demo will essentially let players take control of Crypto-38 and teach the earthlings in Bay City a lesson. The demo will let you access some of the weapons that will be part of the final game such as the Zap-O-Matic and the Anal Probe gun. So make sure to test them out and find your favorite.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed Preview – [Probing Joke Goes Here]

Recently, I had the chance to preview Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed and I had a decent experience overall. Here's a snippet from the preview piece:

Destroy All Humans 2 looks nice graphically. It's just as nice looking as the first game. Everything looks pretty, and the models are detailed, the usual compliments I can make. [...] The best way to summarize is if you enjoyed the first game, you'll find a lot of the new stuff great. If you didn't really enjoy it, there won't be much fun to be had here.

Pre-Orders for the game are also now live. Particularly, the game's Collector's set that is aptly named "Second Coming Edition". This edition of the game includes all digital content as in the Dressed to Skill Edition and comes with a gigantic, 27,6 inch / 70 cm high Crypto-figurine, an "Arkwobbler" which is of course a wobble-statue of the great Arkvoodle, a vintage metal plate, an artbook, the orchestral score on CD and the game for your favorite platform.

Pre-ordering any edition of the game will also net you access to the multiplayer, stand-alone spin-off Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage. In Clone Carnage, 4 players can wreak havoc online or 2 players can destroy in local multiplayer. Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed will be available on August 30 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.