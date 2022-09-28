Death Stranding Director’s Cut New PC Update Introduces Intel XeSS, AMD FSR 2.0 Support

A new Death Stranding Director's Cut update is now live, introducing new features to the game developed by Kojima Productions.

The new update introduces support for Intel XeSS upscaling technology which was officially released yesterday. Before the Director's Cut was released, it was confirmed that it would be the first game to support Intel's technology, although that wasn't the case in the end, as Nixxes added XeSS support to Shadow of the Tomb Raider before 5050 Games and Kojima Productions did. The update also introduces AMD FSR 2.0 support.

Exciting news! DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT users on PC can now experience Intel's all-new XeSS graphics technology as part of our latest update!

Intel's AI-enhanced upscaling technology will deliver ultra-high-definition visuals at performance levels of lower resolution rendering to create a more immersive experience for the game. We can't wait for you to try it out for yourselves.

Death Stranding Director's Cut is now available on PC and PlayStation 5. You can learn more about the definitive edition of the game by checking out Kai's review of the PS5 release.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is without a doubt the best way to step into the shoes of Sam Bridges, at least for those that haven’t seen Kojima’s vision of a ruined America. What Kojima Productions brings to the PlayStation 5 are performance and additions that make the experience play better than ever, although what’s actually new to the game feels lacking compared to what’s come in other definitive Sony collections. With all of the additions and enhancements seamlessly integrated into the Director’s Cut, there’s little reason to consider playing the first draft of Hideo Kojima’s vision if you can get your hands on this new release.