AMD FSR 2.1 Was Added to Saints Row with PC Specific Patch

Yesterday, Volition released a new Saints Row patch specific to the PC platform, adding AMD FSR 2.1. The performance-enhancing temporal upscaling technique was first unveiled two months ago as an incremental update to FSR 2.0 that focused on improving issues like ghosting and shimmering. Saints Row was on the AMD FSR 2.1 compatible list from the very beginning; as a reminder, AMD also partnered with Deep Silver to include the game in one of its Raise the Game bundle offers earlier this year.

Here's the full patch changelog provided by the game's developer.

Adds AMD FSR 2.1, which uses temporal upscaling to boost performance

Changed resolution options in Windowed Borderless mode to be consistent with Fullscreen and Windowed modes. Also added support for alternative aspect ratios.

Disable Idols combat blacklight stun effect when High Contrast mode is enabled.

Fixed issue involving interactions between characters/vehicles and foliage when running on certain graphics card/driver combinations.

AMD FSR 2.1 isn't actually the latest version of FidelityFX Super Resolution. AMD has since released version 2.2, which debuted in Forza Horizon 5 and is also available in Need for Speed Unbound at launch. It features improved temporal upscaling quality with additional enhancements to the algorithm over AMD FSR 2.1 and further alleviates ghosting on fast moving objects, possibly explaining why two racing games were the first to implement FSR 2.2. Of course, AMD has since also unveiled FSR 3, which seemingly enables frame generation similar to DLSS 3. FSR 3 is set to debut in 2023.

As for Saints Row, the game didn't exactly become a critical darling or a commercial success. Even Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors admitted to the mixed reaction, adding that return on investment wouldn't be great. However, the developers at Volition (now moved under Gearbox in the hope that the transition would benefit the studio) are still supporting the game with patches and improvements. Earlier this month, the so-called Bright Future update added over 200 bug fixes, co-op gameplay improvements, and more. The Season Pass will also deliver three expansion packs for the game, although there are no details on those yet.