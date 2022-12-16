The Callisto Protocol 1.08 Update Introduces Combat Improvements, Stability And Performance Fixes And More

The Callisto Protocol had a rough launch earlier this month, and developer Striking Distance has been working hard to fix the many issues plaguing the game on all platforms. Some of these issues have now been addressed by a new update.

Update 1.08, which is now live on PC and consoles, introduced combat improvements, performance and stability fixes, localization optimizations, and general quality-of-life changes. The update also fixes an issue that prevented PlayStation 4 trophies from syncing properly. Detailed update notes are not yet available, so these changes' full extent is unknown.

Several of you have asked, and we can confirm that PS4 trophies now sync via PSN. Thanks for your patience. — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 16, 2022

Even without the technical issues plaguing The Callisto Protocol, especially on PC, the game developed by Striking Distance Studios isn't on the same level as the Dead Space series. While the horror elements are solid, everything else leaves something to be desired, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

While an incredible looker in screenshots and death scenes, The Callisto Protocol suffers from a lack of intriguing content that makes the twelve-plus hour journey through Black Iron Prison worth two, even perhaps one single playthrough. Crafting and skill trees are both minimal in nature (with both costing a heavy amount of credits where players might only be able to fully upgrade two or three weapons in the full playthrough) while melee combat and combat encounters as a whole feel largely scripted. The horror elements stand out as reason alone to play Striking Distance's debut horror game, but you might want to find yourself getting thrown back into Black Iron Prison rather than see the journey through to the end.

The Callisto Protocol is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game's upcoming fixes as soon as possible, so stay tuned for all the latest news.