Boundary Beta Giveaway – Try This New Zero-G Shooter Game on PC!

Boundary, the zero-G multiplayer shooter game in development at Surgical Scalpels, recently got a release window confirmation thanks to newfound publisher Skystone Games. It's set to debut this Summer on PC and PlayStation 4, but PC players have the chance to try Boundary right now as part of a beta that's live this weekend on Steam. The beta servers will open on Saturday, January 16th and Sunday, January 17th between 10 AM and midnight Pacific Time.

To that end, we've got a thousand beta codes for you in the below giveaway. Pick one by completing the Gleam form, activate the code on Steam, download and have fun!

Skystone Games Confirms Boundary Release to Be Set for This Summer

Boundary PC Beta Giveaway

