The Eternal Cylinder Anniversary Giveaway (PC, PS, XB)

Today marks the first anniversary of the original release of The Eternal Cylinder, the surreal open-world survival adventure game developed by ACE Team (Zeno Clash, Rock of Ages, and the upcoming Clash: Artifacts of Chaos).

The Chilean developer and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have taken the opportunity to launch the game on Steam (it debuted as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X consoles, adding new content and support for features like ray tracing.

New Creatures to Discover: Two new beings are roaming the world – approach at your own risk! The Buddugh Gropp is a highly aggressive herbivore found in the tundra biome. The Gharukuk is a large tripodal omnivore located in the desert.

Your Trebhum have developed a spicy new mutation that lets them shoot jets of fire from their trunks, a powerful defense against predators – especially those with fur! New Graphics Options: The Eternal Cylinder has never looked so gorgeous! Become even more immersed in this wildly vivid world with the following upgrade options on select systems: Steam|Epic Games Store: Enjoy full support for 4K resolution and ray tracing. PlayStation 5: Choose between 4K or ray tracing modes, with support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on DualSense wireless controllers. Xbox Series X: Choose between 4K or ray tracing modes (ray tracing unavailable on Xbox Series S).

