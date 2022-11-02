Hitman 3 November Roadmap Brings a Banger Month with Nytrogliceryne and Explosive Pen Alongside the Return of a H2 Suit

Hitman 3’s updates continue to roll out, and new content has been on the horizon for some time now. Agent 47’s adventures have had new updates, such as Ambrose Island being added to the game’s maps, and new missions in the form of Escalations and Elusive Targets, rewarding players with new weapons or costumes.

Every month, IO Interactive showcases a monthly roadmap that reveals the Elusive Targets, new weapons, maps, and other updates coming for that particular month. A few hours ago, they revealed the November 2022 roadmap for Hitman 3. Let’s break down what’s being offered this month.

November 3rd will see a new weapon added to Hitman 3, Nitroglycerine, which can be obtained in the Elusive Target Arcade. This tool is extremely explosive, though it was unclear whether it’s a thrown item or if you apply it to other items. The following week will see two new missions: an Escalation contract known as The Halliwell Fable and a new Challenge named Been There, Done That.

Watch a video detailing the content coming to Hitman 3 below:

The Halliwell Fable takes place on the Berlin map, and completing the Escalation contract rewards players with the Big Bad Wolf costume. Meanwhile, the latter holds a costume from Hitman 2 that previously was unable to come back to the game due to contractual obligations, the Florida Fit (with Gloves). Unlocking the Florida Fit will require you to travel to the Dartmoor Garden Show map and complete the costume’s respective challenge.

The week of November 17 brings a few things to Hitman 3; first off, one of the Marrakesh missions will be free for all users, A House Built On Sand. Players who don’t own this DLC from Hitman 1 can access it between the 17 and November 27. November 17 also brings The Ancestral Fountain Pen to the game, an explosive pen that can be thrown. November 18 will also have a rerun of The Ascensionist, an Elusive Target from last year, and will be here until November 28.

Finally, on November 24th, players can access Frivolous Fables, which are six Community-created contracts. Players can create contracts and enter their submissions on November 4th; the best six will appear at the event. Finally, The Entertainer, a Hitman (2018) Elusive Target, will return on November 25 and stay until December 5. Accessing The Entertainer requires you to own the Hitman Access Pass DLC.

As for the upcoming Freelancer Mode, a Closed Technical Test is scheduled for this month. We’ll continue to update as more information on Hitman III, including DLC, updates, and upcoming events, as it’s released. Hitman 3 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store