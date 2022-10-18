Menu
Company

Like a Dragon: Ishin Uses Unreal Engine 4 Due to Dragon Engine Not Being Great for Daytime Scenes

Francesco De Meo
Oct 18, 2022, 07:51 AM EDT
Like a Dragon: Ishin

Like a Dragon: Ishin will be the first entry in the series to use Unreal Engine 4 due to a specific issue with Ryo Ga Gotoku Studio's proprietary Dragon Engine, the studio head recently revealed.

Speaking with Crunchyroll in a newly posted interview conducted during Tokyo Game Show 2022 last month, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama confirmed they are using Unreal Engine 4 for Isshin's remake due to the Dragon Engine not being great for daytime scenes. The original game also didn't use the Dragon Engine for the same reason, as the developer went back to their old engine for its development.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Humankind Console Release has Been Delayed Indefinitely; PC Expansion still on Track to Release in November

The engine was born to create a nighttime mecca, so it is more specialized than other engines in expressing the neon district of Kamurocho and other such areas,” explained Yokoyama. “However, in the Like a Dragon series, there were no real daytime scenes, so we didn't need to develop an engine that could do that.

When we were developing the original Ishin!, we didn't even use the Dragon Engine, but rather we used our older in-house house engine. At the time we were working on the original version of Ishin!, we were faced with the challenge of expressing daytime. Sunlight, for instance. Light coming in through windows."

I knew that the Unreal Engine was better than the Dragon Engine for the quality of expression. So, when we said we were going to remake Ishin!, we decided to use the Unreal Engine rather than the Dragon Engine because we thought Unreal Engine could express Ishin! more elegantly.

Like a Dragon: Ishin, however, will be the only modern entry in the series to use an engine other than the Dragon Engine, as both Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will use the studio's proprietary engine.

In the same interview, Masayoshi Yokoyama also went over the new production processes that is allowing the studio to develop Like a Dragon: Ishin alongside two other games. As most of the people working on all three titles have worked on entries in the series before, they could go straight into developing these titles. And while there are three separate teams, some developers are working on multiple titles, such as those working on mini-games.

For the most part, everyone has worked on the Like a Dragon series before, so they're able to go straight in and start developing. In other words, we're making all three games at the same time. But more specifically, as the story writer, I am in charge of all three games at the same time. I'm involved in the whole thing and basically the barrier.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Persona 5 Royal Remaster Currently Led by SEGA

So, of course, there are dedicated teams for each game, but there are programmers that just do all the mini-games for all the different titles. It's a kind of team like that. In fact, it's a team like that. To put it into perspective, we don't have a set line between teams, but rather, just like the water in a sponge, we spread to where it's not wet and work on areas where work is needed to be done and go with the flow.

Like a Dragon: Ishin will launch on February 21st, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One. Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon 8 will follow in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
USD 299
Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order