Disco Elysium Celebrates the Holidays with New Mysteries, is Currently on Deep Discount

Disco Elysium is one of the most acclaimed and successful indie games of the past couple years, and if you haven’t tried the game out yet, now’s a good time to jump in. Developer ZA/UM is celebrating the holidays with the “Jamais Vu” update, which adds a number of new mysteries to the game. Exactly what these mysteries are remains, well, a mystery, but ZA/UM have provided some hints you can check out, below.

We’re in the business of mysteries here at ZA/UM and so to celebrate the holiday season we’ve just added some new ones to Disco Elysium - The Final Cut. We’re calling this the Jamais Vu Update. To discover what we’ve done we encourage you to play strangely and thoroughly. You’ll have to do your best sleuthing or get chatting to your fellow players to figure it all out. We’ll give you a few clues to get you on your way. It is the season of giving, after all. Perhaps it’s worth stopping a while to admire the scenery

The cold coastal waters are known to wash up the lost

Knock, knock, lieutenant Phew! One hell of a big year for us and one that we’ve been proud to share with you all. Your support helps us remain creative, to push ourselves, and to keep bringing you more surprises. So, go on, have another big thanks from us to you. Happy Holidays and a wonderful New Year!

Hmmm, what could it all mean? I guess that’s up to you to find out! Disco Elysium hasn’t gone on sale that often since launching back in 2019, but over the holidays it’s 55 percent off as part of the Steam Winter Sale. You can also grab the game along with Control Ultimate Edition via a nicely-priced bundle being offered by 505 Games. The game is definitely worth checking out, as Wccftech’s Rosh Kelly spelled out in his rare 10 out of 10 review.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Stadia.