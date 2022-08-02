Ghostwire Tokyo Update for PS5 and PC Adds Seasonal Obon Commemoration Content and Packs Bug Fixes

A new Ghostwire Tokyo update for PlayStation 5 and PC has been deployed by Tango Gameworks, and here’s what it does.

The new update adds support for the new Japanese Obon Commemoration by adding a new festive Jinbei costume and a new Photo mode emote. This new content will become available tomorrow at 11 AM ET / 3 PM UTC (August 4, 12 AM JST).

“Ghostwire: Tokyo is a game about spirits (vanished presences): rescuing them from evil, honoring them, and acknowledging and accepting their passing”, the developer writes. “Obon is a time to commemorate one's ancestors, whose spirits are believed to temporarily return to this world during this time of year.”

“Obon traditions vary throughout Japan, but the most common are holding summer festivals in school yards or parks, with everyone dancing the Bon Odori together to welcome the spirits of their ancestors. In some areas, an event called “Toro-nagashi” is also held, in which lanterns are floated down a river or into the sea to mourn the souls of the departed. Areas inspired by the event are featured in the game, and the Tokyo Bon dance is available as an emote in Photo Mode.”

In addition, this new update includes various bug fixes, including a PS5-specific fix that addresses an issue that caused a crash during Hyakki Yako.

You’ll find the official release notes for this update down below.

Ghostwire Tokyo Update August 1 Release Notes PS5/PC Jinbei Costume: A casual Kimono-style jacket and short pants, this outfit is perfect whether you’re enjoying a summer festival, or sitting on the porch eating watermelon.

Japanese Sparklers Emote: It isn’t a festival without fireworks! With this new emote, Akito crouches down and enjoys the sparkle of a senko hanabi. (Hanabi literally means, “fire flower.”) BUG FIXES All Platforms - Adjusted Gliding Behavior - Adjusted effects - Adjusted emote volume - Changed acquisition flow for Bethesda.net login bonuses - Fixed progression issue during “Hide and Seek 3” side mission - Fixed crash issue when changing settings PlayStation 5 Fixes - Fixed crash issue during Hyakki Yako

Ghostwire Tokyo is available globally now for PS5 and PC.