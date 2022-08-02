Menu
Company

Ghostwire Tokyo Update for PS5 and PC Adds Seasonal Obon Commemoration Content and Packs Bug Fixes

Aernout van de Velde
Aug 2, 2022
Ghostwire Tokyo update obon event

A new Ghostwire Tokyo update for PlayStation 5 and PC has been deployed by Tango Gameworks, and here’s what it does.

The new update adds support for the new Japanese Obon Commemoration by adding a new festive Jinbei costume and a new Photo mode emote. This new content will become available tomorrow at 11 AM ET / 3 PM UTC (August 4, 12 AM JST).

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
This 4K Ghostwire Tokyo Showcase With DLSS on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 Shows an Utrarealistic Tokyo

“Ghostwire: Tokyo is a game about spirits (vanished presences): rescuing them from evil, honoring them, and acknowledging and accepting their passing”, the developer writes. “Obon is a time to commemorate one's ancestors, whose spirits are believed to temporarily return to this world during this time of year.”

“Obon traditions vary throughout Japan, but the most common are holding summer festivals in school yards or parks, with everyone dancing the Bon Odori together to welcome the spirits of their ancestors. In some areas, an event called “Toro-nagashi” is also held, in which lanterns are floated down a river or into the sea to mourn the souls of the departed. Areas inspired by the event are featured in the game, and the Tokyo Bon dance is available as an emote in Photo Mode.”

In addition, this new update includes various bug fixes, including a PS5-specific fix that addresses an issue that caused a crash during Hyakki Yako.

You’ll find the official release notes for this update down below.

Ghostwire Tokyo Update August 1 Release Notes PS5/PC

  • Jinbei Costume: A casual Kimono-style jacket and short pants, this outfit is perfect whether you’re enjoying a summer festival, or sitting on the porch eating watermelon.
  • Japanese Sparklers Emote: It isn’t a festival without fireworks! With this new emote, Akito crouches down and enjoys the sparkle of a senko hanabi. (Hanabi literally means, “fire flower.”)

BUG FIXES

All Platforms - Adjusted Gliding Behavior - Adjusted effects - Adjusted emote volume - Changed acquisition flow for Bethesda.net login bonuses - Fixed progression issue during “Hide and Seek 3” side mission - Fixed crash issue when changing settings

PlayStation 5 Fixes - Fixed crash issue during Hyakki Yako

Ghostwire Tokyo is available globally now for PS5 and PC.

Products mentioned in this post

Ghostwire: Tokyo
USD 53

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order