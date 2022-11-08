Menu
Gotham Knights November 7th PC Patch Updates AMD FSR Support, Introduces GPU Optimizations and More

Francesco De Meo
Nov 8, 2022, 06:19 AM EST
Gotham Knights

A new Gotham Knights patch is now live for the PC version of the game, introducing a variety of fixes and improvements.

The November 7th patch introduces, among a variety of fixes, AMD FSR 2.1.2 support, improving the game's implementation of the upscaling tech. The update also introduces GPU optimization for Low and Medium quality presets, stability enhancements, and more.

The full patch notes for the Gotham Knights November 7th patch can be found below.

General:
  • When dropping down from a ledge/beam, you will no longer jump forward
  • The exe name has been changed to "GothamKnights.exe"
  • FSR 2 has been updated to the newest version (2.1.2)
  • The Nvidia Freestyle can now be properly used
  • The backup save system has been redesigned
  • Save distinction functionality has been added, claimed DLCs are now stored in the save data
  • Fix for “flying cars” in co-op
  • GPU optimization for Low and Medium quality presets
  • Several UI and Input fixes
  • Photo mode navigation issues fixed
Stability:
  • The game no longer crashes when joining a friend on Steam
  • The game no longer crashes when the player dismantles the currently equipped gear
  • Additional crash fixes
  • Server side update to help address co-op connection stability

Gotham Knights is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S worldwide. You can learn more about the game by checking out Alessio's review.

Gotham Knights is an enjoyable action RPG that follows in the footsteps of the Batman: Arkham legacy while striking out on its own in a slightly different direction. It's the most realistic Gotham City we've seen yet, even though the story is only serviceable and the performance is disappointing. Still, fans of the genre and the characters should have fun with the game.

