Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands New Update Adds FSR 2.0 on PC

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands latest update (Version 1.0.4.0A) has added AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 to the game on PC, among other things detailed below.

Increased Chaos Chamber Cap to 50 from 35

A new Chaos Tier of gear has been added: Ascended!

A new type of run has been added to Chaos Chamber: Boss Run

[PC Only] Added support for AMD FSR 2.0

Wheel of Fate drop changes The Wheel of Fate categories now include an improved (1.5x) dedicated drop chance at Legendaries from EACH DLC that the Host Fatemaker owns and has the correct progress in, assuming the category they landed on has any dedicated DLC Legendaries associated with it. This dedicated chance scales with luck. The Wheel of Fate now spawns 4 guaranteed gear pieces when you land on a gear category. The rarity chances of that gear now scale better with luck. When landing on the Customization category, the Wheel of Fate now spawns 2 customizations normally associated with Badasses from the main game, plus 2 customizations from EACH DLC that the host owns and has the correct progress in.



The update notes also include a laundry list of bug fixes and balance tweaks for gear and classes. After its launch on the Epic Games Store (and consoles) earlier this year, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is now available on Steam at a discounted price (20% off) until July 7th.

The game also received a new DLC called Molten Mirrors, priced at $9.99 individually like the other DLCs or available as part of the Season Pass ($24.99).