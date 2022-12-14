Dying Light 2 Mod Support Arrives on PC Today, Mod Tools Coming to Consoles as Well

The original Dying Light had a fairly robust modding community, and Techland has taken the first steps toward making sure the same can be said about Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Starting today, PC Dying Light 2 players can download new developers’ tools as a free DLC pack, then share their creations on the mod.io platform. These are the same tools Techland uses and will allow players to create their own maps, stories, and dialogue scenes with relative ease.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s included in developer tools pack…

"The rollout of official custom map support comes together with a free PC DLC allowing fans to create, download, and share custom maps for the PC version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The free Map Editor included in the DLC empowers Creators with Techland’s tools, allowing them to upload and share their maps with the entire Dying Light community."

The DLC contains:

Map Editor

Dialogue Editor

Story Editor

In order to generate some excitement for the release of Dying Light 2’s mod tools, Techland and mod.io have announced the Shape Your City contest. Just enter your custom map before the deadline, and you could win one of 10 $5000 prizes.

Enter The Shape Your City Contest

"For the beta kick-off, Techland and mod.io are offering a share in the prize pool of over $55,000 (USD) to the creators with the best custom maps. Submit your entries today for a chance to win big! Entries close January 20, 2023 and winners will be announced February 3, 2023."

Dying Light 2 Stay Human can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The developer tools can be download for from Steam and the Epic Games Store now. What you do you think? Got anything you’re itching to build?