New Microsoft Flight Simulator Beta Update 1.29.22.0 Adds DLSS3 and AMD FSR 2.0 Support Alongside a New DX12 Memory Fragmentation System

The new Microsoft Flight Simulator Beta Update 1.29.22.0 adds support for NVIDIA’s DLSS3 and AMD’s FSR 2.0 tech.

The upcoming 40th Anniversary/ Sim Update 11 will be one of the largest updates in Microsoft Flight Simulator history, and as such, various changes have been made to the standard Beta process. The beta build recently became available for a select group across PC and Xbox. During beta testing, Microsoft and Asobo Studio will be collecting player feedback and fix encountered issues.

In addition to adding support for the new upscaling techniques from both NVIDIA and AMD, the beta update packs a new DX12 Memory Fragmentation System to limit maxed-out VRAM. Also, this update contains updated Live Traffic with various quality-of-life fixes. We’ve included a summary of the new features included with this update down below. The full release notes are quite extensive, but you can check them out here.

Live traffic has been updated with various quality of life fixes (details below)

New memory fragmentation system has been implemented for DX12 to limit maxed out VRAM

New Dpad / keyboard arrows navigation accessibility feature is enabled by default in the menus(alternative to the cursor)

AMD FSR2 graphic option is now available for PC

Title now supports new NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS3 (including Frame Generator) and Reflex on supported NVIDIA graphic cards on PC. We also added support for 2 DLSS modes Super Resolution: Auto and DLAA

Improved atmospheric simulation with a big focus on Thermals and general tweaks for the CFD

We added a new CFD airflow display visualization in game for aircraft that are CFD-enabled (accessible under assistances and can be mapped to a button/key)

3D thermals visualization can be toggled via the weather panel

New mapping for the Back to Fly feature, including height gain depending on the plane situation and current altitude (below 1000ft, 5000ft and 10 000ft), allowing to quickly adjust your flight in a variety of contexts. Very useful during glider runs if you do not wish to restart the flight after having landed

The Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary/Sim Update 11 is currently planned for a release next month on November 11.