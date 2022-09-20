NVIDIA DLSS 3 Promises Up to 4X Performance Acceleration; 35 Games/Apps Already Supported

During the highly awaited NVIDIA GTC keynote titled 'GeForce Beyond', founder and CEO Jensen Huang unveiled NVIDIA DLSS 3, a new breakthrough release that is promising up to 4x performance acceleration on the brand new Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs.

Let's dive into the technology advancements that allow these incredible achievements. To begin with, NVIDIA engineers started with DLSS Super Resolution and added something called Optical Multi Frame Generation based on Ada's Optical Flow Accelerator.

This accelerator analyzes two sequential frames from a particular game, capturing pixel details such as particles, reflections, lighting, and shadows.

On top of that, NVIDIA DLSS 3 also takes into account conventional game engine information such as motion vectors. The DLSS Frame Generation AI convolutional autoencoder network will then decide how to use each of the four inputs (current and prior frames, optical flow field, and motion vectors) to recreate intermediate frames in the best possible way.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 is said to reconstruct 3/4 of the first frame with DLSS Super Resolution and the full second frame with the help of the aforementioned DLSS Frame Generation. Overall, NVIDIA DLSS 3 reconstructs 7/8 of the two total frames displayed, which explains the massive performance uplift.

Additionally, the new version of the Deep Learning Super Sampling image reconstruction technique also includes the latency lowering NVIDIA Reflex technology.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been shown running NVIDIA DLSS 3, the brand new Ray Tracing Overdrive, and NVIDIA Reflex with up to 4x improved performance and up to 2x reduced latency.

That's not all, as NVIDIA is even promising benefits for CPU-bound games, which generally didn't run much faster with DLSS 2.0. For example, the notoriously CPU-heavy Microsoft Flight Simulator gets up to 2x improved performance with the new DLSS.

Overall, NVIDIA said the following over 35 games and apps already pledged support to NVIDIA DLSS 3.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Bright Memory: Infinite

Chernobylite

Conqueror's Blade

Cyberpunk 2077

Dakar Rally

Deliver Us Mars

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

F1 22

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Frostbite Engine

HITMAN 3

Hogwarts Legacy

ICARUS

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Justice

Loopmancer

Marauders Microsoft Flight Simulator

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Naraka: Bladepoint



NVIDIA Omniverse

NVIDIA Racer RTX

PERISH

Portal with RTX

Ripout

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl



Scathe

Sword and Fairy 7

SYNCED

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

THRONE AND LIBERTY

Tower of Fantasy

Unity

Unreal Engine 4 & 5



Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

The green company also released a performance chart on some of those games running on NVIDIA DLSS 3; check it out below.