Gungrave G.O.R.E. Patch 1.01 Adds Cel-Shading, New Demolition Shots, and Gameplay Tweaks

Well, it seems like some of the issues that Gungrave G.O.R.E. had are going to be finally addressed by Studio Iggymob. The effort is commendable, especially considering that the game is plenty of fun as is despite its flawed nature. But yes, the studio will bring some new balance adjustments and content to the game with Patch 1.01.

The latest patch introduces a new Cel-Shaded Mode that switches the visuals to previous incarnations of Gungrave. This Cel-Shade Mode will be available for free for all players and it will certainly be a welcome addition to nostalgic Grave aficionados. There is also a new Idle motion mode that will randomly adjust Grave’s pose when he’s stationary for more than 10 seconds.

In addition to this, Gungrave G.O.R.E. Patch 1.01 will bring several new contents and balance features. New demolition shots have been added – replete with dynamic camera action – for some stunning demolition scenes, as well as additional work on core gameplay, with tweaks to 25 various systems & balancing systems in place, ensuring players can get the most out of the title.

Kim Darhoon, producer with the Gungrave G.O.R.E team stated that the aim of this patch was to help players better enjoy the game. "We have improved balancing and added new content following the feedback of players so that they can enjoy the game more comfortably. We hope Gungrave fans continue to enjoy the game, and we look forward to updating you with future patches and updates," he said.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. The game is also currently available for Xbox Game Pass users.