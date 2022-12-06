Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Mode Was Canceled Due to the Game’s Rough Launch

The Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode was canceled following the game's rough launch, as the main experience had become the priority for the development team.

Speaking with Eurogamer, CDPR's Philipp Weber confirmed that the multiplayer was indeed canceled, as most suspected, due to the game's horrible state at launch. The developer, Weber says, had to look at where the priorities for the game and getting the main experience to work as intended meant that other R&D projects had to be abandoned.

"The priority was that the main experience will run for the people in a really good state. And essentially, the switch of priorities meant that other R&D projects had to go away. With Cyberpunk, we wanted to do many things at the same time, and we just needed to really focus and say, 'Okay, what's the important part? Yeah, we will make that part really good."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now in a much better state than at launch, and things are about to get even better in 2023 with the launch of a paid DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty. While a multiplayer mode would have been interesting, there is no denying that it was the single-player experience the reason people ventured to Night City, so it made absolute sense for CDPR to focus on fixing it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

