Martha is Dead Receives Intel XeSS and AMD FSR in Free Update

Intel XeSS is one of the multiple supersampling programs that allow players to run games at higher quality and framerates, like Nvidia’s DLSS program. XeSS runs on both Arc graphics cards and other supported cards from different brands. Recently, titles like Death Stranding Director’s Cut were confirmed to support the feature.

Another such game will be joining the program today, Martha Is Dead (a game we’ve reviewed prior), and not only is Intel XeSS being added, but AMD’s FidelityFX 2.1 (or FSR) will also be added to the game. A new trailer was released to celebrate the added features, which you can watch below.

You can read an excerpt of our Martha Is Dead review by Wccftech writer Rosh Kelly:

”Martha is Dead is an actively sinister game. It is trying to upset you. It is trying to cling to the shadowy thoughts as you sleep. It tells a genuinely tragic tale and does so with a level of commitment and detailed pace that few games are brave enough to attempt. But it is not a comfortable journey. Nor is it a friendly one. If Dear Esther or Everyone Has Gone To The Rapture made you squirm, Martha is Dead will make you abandon your living room altogether.”

Today, Steam users will also be able to grab the game at a 30% discounted price, which is active right now (as of the time of writing). This sale will be active until November 23rd, 2022, so if you’d like to grab the game and save money doing so, you have a bit of time to do so.

We’ll continue to update as more titles become compatible with Intel XeSS and AMD FSR as they’re added to the compatibility list. Martha Is Dead is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.