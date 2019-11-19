PS5 – Every Official News, Leak & Rumor on Sony’s Next-Gen Console

PlayStation 5 is the official name of Sony's next-generation console. Not that there were many doubts considering how Sony has never deviated from the original naming format so far, unlike Microsoft with its Xbox consoles.

Sony decided to jump the gun on its main competitor and began revealing the first specifications of the upcoming gaming machine well ahead of E3 2019, in April 2019. Speaking to Wired, Lead System Architect Mark Cerny (who performed the same role for PlayStation 4 with great success) revealed a few key points of the new console: powered by the latest AMD technologies, it's going to feature hardware support for ray tracing and aims to practically eliminate loading times with the custom designed SSD.

The audio has been an area of focus for the engineers, too, as Cerny admitted how audio didn't improve that much between PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. This time the goal is to make players more immersed in the games' experiences thanks to 3D audio, which we can only assume will happen through some sort of surround technology (the latest Sony soundbars feature the so-called Vertical Surround Engine, for instance).

In October 2019, Cerny was once again interviewed by Wired and went on to reveal additional info on the system, such as the improved controller, revamped UI, and finer-grained control on the game installation process.

The official unveiling of the PlayStation 5 hardware could take place in the same way as PS4's. In that case, Sony hosted a PlayStation Meeting in February 2013 to present the console's features and debut footage of in-development games, though the PS4's design and pricing were only confirmed later at E3 2013.

PS5 Release date

Official - Sony has confirmed that the console will be available in stores starting Holiday 2020.

Wccftech's guess - Mid-to-late November, just ahead of Thanksgiving, is a solid guess based on historical data of PlayStation console launches.

PS5 Pricing

Official - Lead System Architect Mark Cerny believes Sony will be able to provide a retail price that is 'appealing to gamers in light of the advanced feature set of the PS5'.

Wccftech's guess - After getting heavily burned with the PlayStation 3's $599 launch price, Sony has succeeded with the much lower $399 starting price of the PlayStation 4. It stands to reason they won't want to stray too far from that, so $399 to $449 is our current guess.

There could, however, be a 'Pro' console available on Day One according to a few sources such as Japanese journalist Zenji Nishikawa. Such a product would definitely be priced higher ($499 or above) than the base PS5.

PS5 Hardware specifications

Official - AMD Zen 2 (7nm) CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads; AMD RDNA (Navi) GPU; custom 3D audio unit; custom SSD unit; UHD Blu-ray drive (up to 100GB); up to 120 Hz frame rate at 4K resolution; 8K resolution support (at 60 Hz)

Leak/rumor - A PlayStation cartridge design was unearthed recently via LetsGoDigital. It is currently unclear whether this will be used in some capacity for the PlayStation 5, though there's speculation it could be for SSD expandable storage.

PS5 Design

Official - Sony has not provided any information whatsoever on the console's look as of yet.

Leak/rumor - A patent design was discovered via LetsGoDigital in late August. More recently, the image of an actual PlayStation 5 devkit got leaked confirming the patent design to be correct. Obviously, the final design could differ as is often the case, though the V-shape could remain in place for two reasons: first, it might be optimal for cooling purposes; second, V is the Roman numeral for five.

Accessories

Official - The PlayStation 5 controller is going to feature significant advancements over the DualShock 4. Adaptive triggers will provide varying levels of resistance so that, for example, each weapon in a shooter feels properly different and nocking an arrow with a bow feels as tense as it should when pulling back just before the shot. Additionally, highly programmable voice coil actuators will enable far more refined haptic feedback so that gamers can sense the difference in the surfaces roamed by the game's characters; ice will feel slippery, wood hardy, mud soggy et cetera.

The controller also sports an improved speaker compared to the DualShock 4, though further details on its capabilities were not provided at this time. Charging will be handled via USB-C and the battery capacity is said to be larger than that of the DS4, which is good news, though the controller will be a bit heavier because of this change.

The PlayStation VR headset will be compatible with the PlayStation 5. There is no information on a next-gen VR headset in production at this time, though Sony reiterated the importance of pushing VR going forward.

Leak/rumor - A new patent has been filed in Japan for a controller and you can see its design above. It's likely that this is what the PlayStation 5 controller will look like: smaller sticks, larger triggers, no light bar, and a built-in microphone.

Software

Official - Backward compatibility was confirmed for PlayStation 4 games, in a change from previous Sony consoles. It is unclear whether this will extend to earlier PlayStation generations, too, though there have been some rumors going in that direction lately.

The User Interface (UI) has been entirely overhauled, according to PlayStation 5 Lead System Architect Mark Cerny. It's now capable of displaying much more detailed information on what your friends are doing during their game sessions.

The installation process for PlayStation 5 games will allow gamers to control which parts of a game they want to install. For example, they might want to select only the single player campaign or only the multiplayer mode, leaving the rest of the game uninstalled to save space.

Games

Right now there are very few, if any, confirmed games for the PlayStation 5. Ubisoft has revealed that all of their recently delayed games (Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and Watch_Dogs Legion) are going to appear on both current and next-generation consoles.

Needless to say, any games dropping in the vicinity of the console's launch will support PlayStation 5, such as the next Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty, FIFA, etc.

As to Sony's own Worldwide Studios, Bluepoint, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Shadow of the Colossus remake, stated they are working on a 'big' PlayStation 5 game. Furthermore, it has been speculated that Ghost of Tsushima from Sucker Punch could be part of the launch lineup. However, it seems unlikely to be a true PS5 exclusive given that the game's sales would be much lower than if it released for the PlayStation 4's massive install base. Much more probable is a cross-generation release akin to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with the next-generation hardware's version enhanced thanks to the vastly superior power available to developers.

Enhancement patches and updates for PlayStation 5 will likely happen for all of the major releases due in 2020, such as The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel's Avengers to name a few. Some titles that came out in 2019, such as Death Stranding, could also receive the same treatment.