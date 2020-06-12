NBA 2K21 to Feature Loading Speeds of Less Than Two Seconds on Next-Gen Hardware

NBA 2K21 was revealed during yesterday's PS5 showcase event with an in-engine teaser trailer running on Sony's next-generation console.

Afterward, 2K sent out a press release where they revealed that the game will benefit from the much-talked-about SSD technology, leading to loading speeds of less than two seconds.

Next-Gen Consoles Run the Swarm Engine ‘Amazingly’, Could Render a Lot More Than WWZ’s 1K Zombies

Greg Thomas, co-founder and president of developer Visual Concepts, stated:

From graphics as in-your-face as Zion’s dunk to almost unrecognizable loading speeds of less than two seconds, NBA 2K21 for next-gen is poised to shatter all our previous notions of what this franchise can deliver. With 2K21, we’ve got something that merges incredible graphic capabilities with new in-game opportunities to reset the sports sim standard.

The cover star of NBA 2K21 himself, Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans, said:

I’m hyped by how realistic the next-gen gameplay is and how accurately it captures my looks and playing style. It’s mind-blowing to see what 2K has created with NBA 2K21. I can’t wait to see what else NBA 2K21 has in store.

Melissa Bell, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at 2K, added:

New console launches are few and far between, and we’re incredibly excited to show a sneak peek at what our fans can look forward to from NBA 2K21 running on next-gen hardware. Today's showing is just a glimpse at how our team is building the future of gaming with NBA 2K21, and how we're creating the most realistic sports simulation on the planet - a must-have title for sports fans and gamers alike this year.

According to 2K, the game will feature an 'unrivaled breadth of content' for basketball fans. That includes new game modes, new features, brand partnerships, social events, and 'in-game experiences'. There'll also be a brand new soundtrack, which 2K boasts it will set the bar as 'the most definitive collection of music ever assembled in a video game.

No release date has been set yet, but you can expect NBA 2K21 to release around the same time as usual, which is September. Of course, the next-generation versions will launch alongside the new consoles, so probably a bit later.