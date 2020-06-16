ZOTAC Compares PlayStation 5 Design to Its Ultra-Slim MEK1 PC: ‘Spot the Differences’
The PlayStation 5 reveal event easily monopolized the attention last week across all of the games industry, and that includes even PC hardware manufacturers. Beyond the games, arguably the most discussed unveiling was that of the PlayStation 5 design, which looked stylish but also quite unlike anything we've ever seen before on a console.
Even ZOTAC, the computer hardware manufacturer based in Hong Kong, decided to comment on the PlayStation 5's design, though it did so mainly to highlight the similarities with its MEK1 line of ultra-slim desktop PCs that use the mini ITX form factor. The Italian Facebook page asked ZOTAC fans to 'spot the differences' in the image featured above.
Indeed, the MEK1 does look a lot like the PS5, though we'd argue that Sony's console design is even bolder. We'll probably never know if it was a source of inspiration for Sony's designers, but those of you who dig the appearance of the PlayStation 5 and want something similar for their PC can look at ZOTAC's product as a viable solution which also allows for fully customizable lighting. The latest version of the MEK1 comes with an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU.
LIVE TO GAME
Made to eat, sleep, and breathe gaming, MEK1 represents an overpowering presence. It commands you to take control, respond crisply to every action, and enables you to push the limit.
POWERFULLY BEAUTIFUL
MEK1 breathes of modern design and beauty. With a design themed after future robotics and mechanical anatomy incorporating strong sculpting lines and soft lighting, it breaks from the traditional to be the best looking piece of PC gaming hardware.
SHINE WITH SPECTRA
Pierce the light of day and glow menacingly in the darkness with the embedded full-body SPECTRA lighting system. Command the all new ZOTAC GAMING SPECTRA utility and customize MEK1 to make it yours with a wide-spectrum of colors, multiple lighting modes, and multiple levels of brightness. Or simply go dark and disable it all.
SLIMMING COMPACT PROFILE
ZOTAC is a pioneer of mini and engineering them to have desktop performance. MEK1 borrows 10 years of engineering mini know-how to be one of the smallest desktop gaming PC and it still utilizes industry standard components for powerful gaming performance.
