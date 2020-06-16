ZOTAC Compares PlayStation 5 Design to Its Ultra-Slim MEK1 PC: ‘Spot the Differences’

The PlayStation 5 reveal event easily monopolized the attention last week across all of the games industry, and that includes even PC hardware manufacturers. Beyond the games, arguably the most discussed unveiling was that of the PlayStation 5 design, which looked stylish but also quite unlike anything we've ever seen before on a console.

Even ZOTAC, the computer hardware manufacturer based in Hong Kong, decided to comment on the PlayStation 5's design, though it did so mainly to highlight the similarities with its MEK1 line of ultra-slim desktop PCs that use the mini ITX form factor. The Italian Facebook page asked ZOTAC fans to 'spot the differences' in the image featured above.

One Retailer May Have Just Confirmed The PlayStation 5’s Launch Price

Indeed, the MEK1 does look a lot like the PS5, though we'd argue that Sony's console design is even bolder. We'll probably never know if it was a source of inspiration for Sony's designers, but those of you who dig the appearance of the PlayStation 5 and want something similar for their PC can look at ZOTAC's product as a viable solution which also allows for fully customizable lighting. The latest version of the MEK1 comes with an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU.