Grand Theft Auto V Coming To Next-Gen Consoles With New Features And Content

Grand Theft Auto V is going to hit next-generation consoles in 2021 complete with new features and enhancements.

Following yesterday's PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming presentation, Rockstar Games confirmed that their massive open-world game is getting released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the second half of 2021. The next-gen versions of the game will come with technical improvements, visuals upgrades, and performance enhancements.

The new generation versions of GTAV will feature a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the latest hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever.

Grand Theft Auto Online will also hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X next year, with new content that will be exclusive to the next-gen and PC versions. A stand-alone version of the game is also getting released exclusively on PlayStation 5 during the first three months.

And for the massive and vibrant community of Grand Theft Auto Online players worldwide, the journey through the ever-evolving, shared world of GTA Online will continue on to the new generation with more new updates including additional GTA Online content exclusive to the new consoles and PC. There will also be a new standalone version of GTA Online coming in the second half of 2021, which will be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.

With the next-gen release confirmation, Grand Theft Auto V will be the only game that is available on three different console generations, as it has been originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The jump from the previous to the current generation brought a lot of improvements and new features, like first-person view mode, so it will be interesting to see how Rockstar Games will further improve the experience on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Grand Theft Auto V launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in the second half of 2021.