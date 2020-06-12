Oddworld: Soulstorm Will Deliver Stunning Visuals and Advanced 3D Audio Thanks to PS5 Hardware

Oddworld: Soulstorm got showcased during yesterday's PS5 event, and we learned that the game would be a console exclusive for Sony's next-gen console (though it will also launch at the same time on PC as an Epic Games store exclusive as previously announced).

Lorne Lanning, Co-Founder at Oddworld Inhabitants, waxed praise over the PS5 hardware and how it's going to improve the game:

We are using the power of PS5 to push Oddworld: Soulstorm toward a cinematic visual and storytelling leap over our previous titles. The game’s scope and scale are larger than we’ve tackled before. Its technical achievements are capable of delivering stunning graphic fidelity and advanced 3D audio, and combined with its advanced DUALSENSE Wireless Controller, PS5 will enhance our storytelling and artistic abilities to create a deeper emotional connection to the Oddworld experience for fans to enjoy.

Lanning also dived into the game itself, which is set to expand the core gameplay that Oddworld fans know and love with the Scavenger's Economy System and Crafting. Oddworld: Soulstorm will last roughly ten hours, but there'll be online leaderboards for those looking to get on top of the charts.

The story arc of Abe’s transformation, and how that transformation effects change in large and small ways, and how his ripple effects can touch others and inspire them to take action in ways that will aid his journey. SOULSTORM is the true sequel we have always wanted to make that would put that struggle into a more devious and dangerous construct for Abe and the player to decrypt. While it would be a wonderful world if the common consensus could decide some justice that needed to take place and that it would happen overnight, but when does life actually unfold like that? Changes start small and grow out of desperation as well as naivety, for if we understood how powerful and sneaky the forces against change can truly be and how they will fight every possible form of uprising in every inconceivable way…we would probably never have the courage to join the fight in the first place. And this is certainly true for Abe, for had he any idea how intense things would become, how much is truly at stake, and the horrible secrets he would learn…he likely would never have found the courage to escape in the first place. But now that he is in too deep with nowhere else to go, he must find the power within himself to achieve the impossible.

Check out the Oddworld: Soulstorm PS5 reveal trailer below. The game doesn't have a release date just yet.