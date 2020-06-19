Major Cyberpunk 2077 PS5/XSX Update Confirmed for 2021; Will be Free for Those Who Purchased the Current-Gen Version

Following yesterday’s news that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed for another 2 months, developer CDPR has now confirmed that a major next-gen update will be released in 2021.

CD Projekt Red confirmed the arrival of the PS5/XSX version during a conference call following the announcement of the delay. The detailed answers about the current-gen and next-gen versions of the highly-anticipated title begin at around 11 minutes in the call.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions Not Planned, CDPR Says; The Game Was Always Designed for Current-Gen Consoles

As confirmed by the Polish developer, Cyberpunk 2077 will run on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on launch day, which is now November 19th. Although likely at this point, this does add to the assumption that both next-gen consoles are releasing on or before that date. During the investor call, the launch day of the next-gen consoles was also brought up, and it appears that CDPR believes that both consoles are expected to launch around the same time. Competition from the next-gen launch titles isn’t to be expected, however, as these titles are very different from Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red also confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will look better on PS5 and Xbox Series X on launch day. The most interesting news from the call, however, is the confirmation that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a “more robust” PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X update next year. This version will be free for those who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 on the PS4 and Xbox One, thereby somewhat confirming some sort of smart delivery feature for PS5 as well.

Back in January of this year, the Polish studio said that the game was always planned for the current-gen consoles and that next-gen versions weren’t planned.

"We are going with the same plans that we set," CEO Adam Kiciński said during a conference call. "[Cyberpunk 2077] was always designed for [PS4 and Xbox One]. We are thinking about the next generation, but for now, we are focused on the current generation. That plan is still valid."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now releasing globally on November 19th for PC and consoles.