Note: This is a developing story. More details about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be added later.

Ever since they were purchased by Sony, fans have been wondering what we might see next from the talented folks at Insomniac Games. Many expected Spider-Man 2 was next on the docket, but we recently got word that likely wouldn’t be the case. Well, today during Sony’s “The Future of Gaming” PS5 event, Insomniac’s next thing was revealed to be Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. You can check out the first trailer for the new game, below.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to the PS5. A release date has yet to be confirmed.