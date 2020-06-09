Destiny 2 Is Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with Free Upgrades from PS4/XB1

While the main Destiny 2 announcements today were all about the new expansion, Beyond Light, and the Season of Arrivals, Bungie also confirmed that the game will be available on the upcoming next-generation consoles by Microsoft and Sony, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Additionally, purchases made on Xbox One will transfer to Xbox Series X and the same will happen between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

It's great news for existing players of both platforms, of course, though certainly more surprising for PlayStation fans as Destiny 2 is effectively the first game to announce cross-buy functionality between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Microsoft, on the other hand, has been touting its Smart Delivery for quite some time, with the following games already confirmed to sport the feature on Xbox Series X.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

DiRT 5

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Scarlet Nexus

Second Extinction

The Ascent

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

At this time, Bungie didn't provide any other details on how Destiny 2 will play and most importantly when it will release on the next-generation consoles. However, we can easily imagine that the vastly more powerful PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware will be able to run the game at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, providing a much better gameplay experience for console gamers at last.