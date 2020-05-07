Dirt 5 Brings Shiny Cars, Mud, and Both Troy Baker and Nolan North to Next-Gen Consoles

Codemasters recently teased they were about to unveil a new entry in the Dirt franchise, and during today’s episode of Inside Xbox, they delivered – Dirt 5 is coming to both current and next-gen consoles later this year. The game will include an eclectic collection of settings, including New York City, Rio de Janeiro, Greece, and China, new and returning multiplayer features, such as 4-player splitscreen, and a more in-depth career mode, that will feature voice work from both Troy Baker and Nolan North. What, Keith David and Tara Strong too busy? You can check out the first trailer for Dirt 5, below.

Here’s a few more official details about Dirt 5:

DIRT 5 is a new heart-pounding off-road driving experience set against a sensory backdrop of vibrant visuals, an eclectic soundtrack, and dynamic weather conditions. DIRT 5’s global journey takes in some of the most thrilling, exotic, and picturesque settings such as New York City and Rio de Janeiro alongside challenging events in remote areas of Greece and China. Players will experience the thrill of in-your-face extreme racing in a variety of vehicle classes from buggies, unlimited trucks, and rock bouncers to traditional and modern rally cars. The narrative-driven Career is bigger in every way with event types and challenges across some of the toughest terrain. Before hitting the track, get creative using the livery editor, with more customisation options than any previous DIRT game. DIRT 5 features a non-linear progression path, so players can choose more of the events they want. DIRT 5 heralds the return of split-screen for up to four players. The full list of game modes will be announced shortly, including a new game mode focused on creativity and designed for social couch play with friends or global online battles against the best racers in the DIRT universe. DIRT 5 also boasts a roster of voice talent led by the iconic Nolan North and Troy Baker. Together the dynamic duo guide and mentor players through the Career mode and feature in the DIRT in-game podcast series, including the voice talents of other celebrities from the worlds of racing and gaming.

Since Dirt 5 was unveiled during an Xbox-themed event, we also have a few additional details about the game’s Xbox Series X features. Dirt 5, of course, support Smart Delivery, allowing you to buy on Xbox One and upgrade to Xbox Series X for free, and allow players to toggle between 4K/60fps and 120fps gameplay.

Dirt 5 skids onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 this October. The game is also coming to Stadia in early 2021.