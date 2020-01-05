PlayStation 5 New Devkit Photos Give Better Look at DualShock 5, USB Ports and More

New photos of the PlayStation 5 devkit emerged online today, giving us a better look not only at the development hardware but also at the new controller.

The new images, which have been shared on the PlayStation 5 subreddit, give us a better look at the devkit's Blu-ray drive as well as USB ports and the Dual Shock 5 controller. You can find the images below.

The new PlayStation 5 devkit images come right before the beginning of CES 2020, and with Sony teasing a look at the future that is supposed to come during the event, it is likely that we may see more of the yet to be fully revealed next-generation console.

As of now, we do not know much about the PlayStation 5. The console will feature a CPU will be based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen Line, the GPU will be a custom variant of Radeon's Navi. Ray tracing support has also been confirmed. It's also been teased that the console will allow the complete removal of loading screens.

The CPU is based on the third generation of AMD’s Ryzen line and contains eight cores of the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture. The GPU, a custom variant of Radeon’s Navi family, will support ray tracing, a technique that models the travel of light to simulate complex interactions in 3D environments.

Other rumors from a few days ago suggest that the Xbox Series X will be more powerful than the PlayStation 5. According to reliable leaks, verified by Digital Foundry, the new Sony console will be 9.2 Teraflops, while the Xbox Series X 12 Teraflops.

PlayStation 5 launches next year worldwide. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more details come in on the matter, so stay tuned for all the latest news.