Square Enix Announces Project Athia; Arriving on PS5 and PC

During Sony’s PS5 reveal event, Square Enix and the team behind Final Fantasy XV, Luminous Productions, announced Project Athia, coming to both PS5 and PC.

Project Athia is the working title for the upcoming action title in which players will be taken on a thrilling other-worldly adventure. The title is "designed" exclusively for PlayStation 5, whatever that might mean.

You can watch the short announcement trailer below. We’ve also included a game description, as written by Luminous Productions head, Takeshi Aramaki.

We are so excited to be able to share a sneak peek at what we have been working on at Luminous Productions with you today. During the PlayStation 5 showcase, we showed a teaser trailer for the upcoming debut game from our studio, Project Athia (working title) Project Athia is the culmination of our philosophy here at Luminous Productions to create completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuse together the latest technologies with art. With PS5, our vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia players can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay. Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure – it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding. It is a journey that we want to feel as much yours as it is our protagonists.

We are hard at work on making full use of the exciting potential of the PS5 hardware for this project. While today was just a sneak peek, we’ll have a lot more to show you in the future and we can’t wait to tell you more about the game.

As revealed through an ad for the game, Project Athia will be a console exclusive for PlayStation 5 and will also become available on PC.