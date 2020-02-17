Rainbow Six Siege Will Come to PS5 and Xbox Series X With Cross-gen Multiplayer Support, Ubisoft Says

Rainbow Six Siege will become available on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, Ubisoft has said.

In a recent interview with Windows Central, game director Leroy Athanassof talked about the release of the next-gen consoles and Ubisoft’s plans for the game going forward.

According to the game director, the team intends to make Rainbow Six Siege available on the next-gen consoles upon launch, and unlike the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X patches that were released several months following the release of both consoles, Ubisoft wants to make sure that fans can play Siege once the next-gen consoles are available.

"Why I can't give you a date is because those dates are, in the end, on the people doing the next-gen consoles," Athanassof told Windows Central. "What I can tell you is that we are going to be on [the consoles] from launch. When they will release the consoles; but it's up to them to agree that. For Siege, our target is to be available right at launch."

"We don't want to break our community. So, we want people who buy the new system right away to play it with their friends."

Aside from becoming available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Athanassof also confirmed that Siege will support cross-generation multiplayer support. This allows players on the next-gen consoles to play with players on the current-gen consoles and vice versa. "That means if you play on the next PlayStation, you will be able to matchmake with the previous PlayStation”, the game director said.

Athanassof also mentioned that the team is ready to support full cross-play between PlayStation and Xbox, although this is more of a discussion between Sony and Microsoft.

"Again, this is more a discussion between Microsoft and Sony”, he said. “We would love to be fully cross-play — have Xbox players matchmaking against the PlayStation players. We are ready to support that. And hopefully, this will happen because as I said, it's a general move in the industry, and there is nothing that can prevent that. It's just a matter of time before it happens."

Rainbow Six Siege will likely receive a PS5 and Xbox Series X patch later this year to support the next-gen consoles upon launch.