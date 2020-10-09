Ghost of Tsushima PS5 Packs Additional 60FPS Mode Alongside Even Faster Loading Speeds; PS4 Save Transferable to PS5

Ghost of Tsushima on PS5 will offer an additional 60FPS mode alongside increased loading speeds.

Developer Sucker Punch Productions announced the joyful news via Twitter just now following the publication of a new PS5 article on the PS Blog, detailing backward compatibility, save transfers, and the console’s Boost Mode.

Ghost of Tsushima 1.1 Update Will Introduce Legends Multiplayer Mode, New Game + and More

While the open-world action-adventure runs at 30FPS on both the original PS4 and PS4 Pro, PS5 players will be able to play the title in framerates up to 60FPS. Alongside numerous other PS4 titles, Ghost of Tsushima will be playable on Sony’s next-gen console via backward compatibility upon the launch of the console next month.

In addition to higher framerates on the PS5, loading speeds have been further improved.

PS4 titles get even better on PS5. Select PS4 titles will see increased loading speeds on the PS5 console, and will also leverage Game Boost, offering improved or more stable frame rates. Some titles with unlocked frame rates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity. Additionally, PS4 games will also take advantage of some of PS5’s new UX features, but more to come on that later.

PS5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60FPS, and while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5! — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 9, 2020

Another interesting tidbit from Sucker Punch’s tweet is that players will be able to transfer their Ghost of Tsushima PS4 save to the PS5 in order to continue playing where they left off. According to Sony, the ability to transfer game saves between a PS4 version and a PS5 version of the same game is a developer decision, which will vary title by title for cross-gen games.

Ghost of Tsushima is available globally now on PlayStation 4. The PS5 will launch next month on November 12 in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The console’s launch will continue on November 19 with releases throughout the rest of the world, including Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa.