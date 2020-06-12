Hitman 3 Stalks onto Next-Gen Platforms in Early 2021, Trailers Show a More Serious Tone

Death is coming to next-gen consoles, as IO Interactive has announced Hitman 3 for an early 2021 release. Hitman 3 will act as the conclusion of the “World of Assassination” trilogy, which kicked off with the 2016 Hitman reboot. As with the last two games, the new Hitman will feature six different murderous playgrounds from around the world, although this time around it seems like IO Interactive is striking a darker, more serious tone. Check out the debut trailer for Hitman 3, below.

And here’s first gameplay footage from the game's first new location, Dubai.

Need to know more? Here’s the official rundown from IO Interactive:

Hitman 3 is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy, taking players around the world on a globetrotting adventure to sprawling sandbox locations, with Agent 47 returning for the most important contracts of his career. Supported by his Agency handler, Diana Burnwood, Agent 47 joins forces with his long-lost friend Lucas Grey. Their ultimate mission is to eliminate the partners of Providence, but they are forced to adapt as their hunt intensifies. When the dust settles, 47 and the world he inhabits will never be the same again. Featuring six meticulously detailed locations packed full of creative opportunities, Hitman 3 gives players the unrivalled freedom to complete their objectives in a game world that reacts to everything they do. All of this is made possible by IOI’s award-winning Glacier technology, which powers Hitman 3’s immersive game world to offer unparalleled player choice and replayability.

Interestingly, Hitman 3 will act as a “platform” for the full reboot trilogy, with players being able to import levels, collectibles, and progress from the last two games. Presumably, there will be crossgen support, allowing you to import levels from the Xbox One/PS4 to the Xbox Series X/PS5.

Hitman 3 sneaks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5 in January of 2021.