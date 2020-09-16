Note: This is a developing story. More PlayStation 5 launch details will be added later.

Last week Microsoft finally announced a release date and price for the Xbox Series X and S, and since then people have been waiting with barely bated breath for Sony to follow suit. Previously, we’d heard rumors that both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 would both be launching in November, so Sony couldn’t sit on their announcement much longer!

Well, today during their latest PlayStation 5 digital showcase, Sony finally spilled the beans. If you’ve got around 40 minutes to spare, you can check out the full presentation, below. Otherwise, scroll on down for the relevant details!

As we previously reported, Sony is essentially matching the price of the Xbox Series X/S – the all-digital PS5 model will cost $400, while the PS5 model with a UHD blu-ray drive will cost $500.

The PlayStation 5 hits shelves on November 12 in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world gets their hands on the console on November 19. Now that the PS5 has finally been priced and dated, will you be picking one up? Or are you still not convinced?